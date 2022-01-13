Dry and warmer today. The weekend system could bring snow to parts of central Alabama on Sunday

It is a mostly cloudy and cold morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s. Bundle up!

We will be be a tad warmer today as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama and a cold front across the state later this afternoon. This front is expected to remain dry. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with breezy west winds of 10-20 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





Tonight, will become mostly clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Friday will be dry, partly cloudy and a little cooler in the wake of the weak cold front. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Watching the weather pattern closely this weekend for the potential of wintry precipitation on Sunday. It starts with a cold front and area of low pressure moving through on Saturday. Expect scattered showers starting in the afternoon and continuing into the night. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





The rain will continue into Saturday night as the low tracks across Alabama. The forecast will all depend on the exact track of the low. This will play a role as to whether we see just rain, a wintry mix or changeover to all snow. A more southerly track would lead to a changeover to all snow starting on Sunday morning. A track over Birmingham or north would lead to mostly rain. There is plenty of uncertainty in the forecast models this far out. They are starting to agree that a low will move across Alabama, but they don’t agree with position of the track. Right now, plan for some rain to change over or mix with snow Saturday night into Sunday morning across northern Alabama, but still rain in Birmingham with low temperatures in the upper 30s.





The surface low will be east of Alabama on Sunday, but the upper-level low will move across the state. This upper-level low will bring down the cold air and this is when we could see the rain changeover to all snow by Sunday afternoon. It is WAY too early to talk about snow totals this far out, but it is possible we could see some minor accumulation from I-20 northward on grassy and elevated surfaces. The snow would come to an end during the afternoon with highs in the 40s.





Right now, please check back to see how this evolves the next few days. We will have a better idea if we see snow starting on Friday, and we could start talking about possible accumulation, if any at that point.





Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes