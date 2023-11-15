Tonight, will be cloudy and chilly with a stray shower or two. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Tomorrow, the Gulf low will move south into the Central Gulf Thursday morning. This will take the rain with it, and we will be left with a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front will move across Alabama Friday night. Ahead of it, it will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers moving into North Alabama on Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few showers are possible on Friday night for all of Central Alabama as the front moves across the state. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The weather will improve and dry out this weekend in the wake of the cold front as it sits over South Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but become sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Some frost will be possible, so protect your plants. High pressure will quickly move across Alabama on Sunday. We will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the 60s. Clouds return Sunday evening with a few showers on Sunday night ahead with lows in the 40s.