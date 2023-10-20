Tonight, it will be mostly clear and a little chilly. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have beautiful weather on Saturday in the wake of the cold front as an area of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. It will be mostly sunny, and breezy. It will actually be warmer since there is not any cold air behind the front. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. This will be perfect weather for football and tailgating! Get ready for a chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Another dry cold front will move across the state on Sunday. This will bring us clouds and slightly cooler high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Football Forecasts: UAB takes on Memphis in Birmingham at 11 AM. It will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures rising from the 70s to 80. Alabama is at home at 2:30 PM vs. Tennessee with kickoff temps. in the 80s. Lastly, Auburn takes on Ole Miss at 6 PM with kickoff temps. in the 70s.

Next Week’s Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Eastern U.S. Monday through Thursday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with a slow warming trend. Daily high temperatures will be in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Friday, a cold front will be west of Alabama. We will be partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for a shower. Highs stay in the 70s.