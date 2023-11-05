Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure is sitting over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine Sunday with warmer air as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s. This is perfect for anything outdoors.

Next Week’s Outlook: An area of high pressure sits over Northern Florida and keeps any weather systems away from Alabama. Monday through Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild and dry with highs in the middle to upper 70s. We could finally see a few showers later on Thursday and into Friday as a cold front moves into Alabama with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Then it will turn cooler with sunshine and highs in the 60s next weekend.