On Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will remain in place across the Eastern/Southeastern U.S. This will continue to bring us dry weather, some clouds, and unseasonably warm high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The ridge will stay in place Wednesday through Friday. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Do not expect much change in the weather this weekend as the ridge holds in place across the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. This will be great weather for the Magic City Classic game! Sunday will stay partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s.