The rain has come to an end and we will gradually get rid of the clouds on this Easter Sunday. Expect the clouds to slowly decrease throughout the day with warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear and chilly. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Monday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be mild with high temperatures around 70°. Monday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. Tuesday. It will stay sunny and become a little warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

An upper-level and surface area of low pressure will develop over the Western Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and move across the Northern Gulf Coast on Thursday. This will spread rain and a few thunderstorms across Central Alabama throughout the day. It will be warm and more humid with high in the mid 70s.

The low is forecast to move inland across Louisiana/Mississippi/Alabama on Friday and move northeast. There is some uncertainty in the models as to where it will eventually track. This will make a difference in how much rain we receive. Right now, we will have more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the day with plenty of clouds. It will stay mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The lows will be gone on Saturday as an area of high pressure briefly builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. We will stay warm with highs in the lower 80s.