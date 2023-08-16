Dry and less humid air has made a return to Central Alabama. This will make it feel very comfortable today. An area of high pressure north of Alabama is bringing northerly winds to the state. This will make it mostly sunny, warm, and less humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. On average, our high temperature should be in the lower 90s.

Tonight, we will have another comfortable and cool night with a clear sky. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.

Thursday and Friday will continue to be less humid as the area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. Each day will be mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Thursday, and we are back in the lower 90s on Friday. Fortunately, the dry air will keep the heat index just a few degrees above the air temperature.

Weekend Outlook: The humidity will gradually start to return this weekend as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. Saturday will be mostly sunny, dry and hotter with high temperatures in the middle 90s. The heat index will be back around 100°. Sunday will be mostly sunny and more humid with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will be back around 105°. Find ways to stay cool this weekend!

Tropical Outlook: There is a weak trough of low pressure WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized as it moves through the Saharan Dust. Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the next few days as it slowly moves to the WNW across the central tropical Atlantic. NHC is giving this wave a medium chance to develop.

Another tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa. Some slow development is possible by this weekend as the wave becomes an area of low pressure and moves to the WNW across the eastern Atlantic. Conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development early next week. NHC is giving this wave a low chance to develop.

Lastly, an area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Some slow development of this system is possible as it moves west toward Texas and Northern Mexico. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.