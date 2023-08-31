A cold front will linger across the Southeast U.S. Coast today, and dry air will move across Central Alabama in the wake of Tropical Storm Idalia. We will be sunny, dry, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tropical Storm Idalia is located across North Carolina. It will move to the east and into the Atlantic Ocean today. The forecast calls for it to maintain its strength as a tropical storm through the weekend. Idalia could impact Bermuda on Sunday into Monday.

Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy and we could see a few showers develop toward daybreak as an area of low pressure sits to our southwest. We will have lows in the middle to upper 60s.

On Friday, an area of high pressure will be north of Alabama, there will also be an area of low pressure and an upper-level low over the Western Gulf of Mexico. These lows will make us mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and storms. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast this weekend and push the rain to the west. Drier and less humid air will move into Alabama. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and dry with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Next Week’s Outlook: The area of high pressure will linger across the Southeast U.S. next week. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny, dry, hot, and more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day. We will become more humid on Thursday and Friday as southerly winds return with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.