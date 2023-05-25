Tonight, it will be mostly clear, cool, and comfortable. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A weak front and upper-level low will move into Alabama on Friday. There could be enough moisture to set off a few late-day showers, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook: The upper-level low will remain across the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with just a low chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will still be partly cloudy with just a low chance for a shower. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overall, this looks pretty good for the weekend SEC Baseball Tourney finals.

Memorial Day, Monday will be partly cloudy, drier, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s. That is very nice for the unofficial start to summer!

Next Week’s Outlook: We will stay dry on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures warming up into the mid-80s. It will become hot and more humid Wednesday through Friday with a daily chance for pop-up showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s each day.