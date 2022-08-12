It is a partly to mostly cloudy and muggy morning with some showers across Central Alabama. Watch out for some patchy fog too. Temperatures are in the 70s.

The cold front will continue to push south into South Alabama today. We will start to dry out across Northern Alabama but expect some isolated showers and storms south of I-20. It will still be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.





Tonight, it will become mostly clear and less humid as northerly winds return. We will have comfortable lows in the upper 60s! Not bad for mid-August!!

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will continue to push into the Gulf of Mexico. An area of high pressure will build in from the north and bring in dry northerly winds. This will make it feel amazing outside with low humidity. Dew points will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. That does not happen often in August across Central Alabama! We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There will be a slight chance for a shower along the AL/GA border, but the chance is very low. It will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. At least the humidity will be low, so it will feel pretty good. More pleasant weather is expected on Sunday with more sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.





Next Week Outlook: The old cold front will retreat north on Monday, and this will bring back the humid air. It will be partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance for a shower or storm. Highs will be in the lower 90s. A trough of low pressure will send another cold front into Alabama on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring us scattered showers and storms each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We could see some lingering showers and storms on Thursday as the front moves to the coast. Highs will be in the mid 80s. The front will start to lift back to the north on Friday. It will be warm and humid with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: tropical development is not expected in the next 5 days.