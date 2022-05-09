It is a clear and coolish start to this Monday across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will have a very pleasant day today as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S., and an area of low pressure moves off the U.S. East Coast. Expect plenty of sunshine and it will be breezy. Winds will be around 10-20 mph. Expect warmer high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.





Tonight, it will be clear and still a little cool, but very comfortable. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday are going to be sunny and getting HOT! A ridge of high pressure will be parked over the Deep South. On either side of it will be an area of low pressure. This is called an Omega Block. We will have more sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures around 90°. This would be the first 90 days of the year!





The ridge starts to break down on Friday as the East Coast low moves toward the west and into Georgia/Florida. We will still have pleasant weather, but it will not be as hot. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The East Coast low will continue to move inland over Georgia. There are some questions on if it will be a surface low as well as an upper-level low. If it becomes surface based, then it could try to become a subtropical system. This will be something to watch throughout the week, but the chance is very low as of today. Regardless of what it becomes, it will be weak and bring clouds to Alabama on Saturday. We could also see a few showers over Eastern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama from the west on Sunday. This will push the remnants of the low to the northeast and bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will still be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.