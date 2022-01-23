Drier Week Ahead

We had a fairly rainy week last week, with rain falling on 3 out of the 7 days of the week across Central Alabama. Birmingham registered 1.61″ of rain, with Tuscaloosa getting 1.93″ and Anniston getting 1.23″. We’re transitioning into what appears to be a drier pattern this week though.

Things are looking dry this week

Outside of a stray sprinkle Tuesday or Friday, things look pretty much dry for the northern two-thirds of the state of Alabama this week. We’ll see temperatures go up and down a bit. We warm up more Monday and Tuesday, but a cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon putting highs back into the 40s Wednesday. We warm back up into the low 50s Thursday, but another cold front on Friday drops temperatures again. We start out next weekend cold, but warm up into the 50s again by Sunday.

