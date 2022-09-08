We will have some pleasant weather today across Central Alabama. The cold front will stay over South Alabama, and this will help to dry most of us out. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower mainly south of I-20. It will be warm and a little less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and a little muggier with a slight chance for a few showers toward daybreak. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Unfortunately, the drier weather does not last long. The cold front will linger along the coast and an area of low pressure will form along it. This will send back the tropical moisture over Alabama. Also, an upper-level trough will send a cut-off area of low pressure to the Deep South. It will stick around for a few days too. This will set off numerous showers and storms on Friday.

Heavy rain is expected, and we could possibly see some flash flooding with the already saturated grounds. The WPC has placed Central Alabama in a Level 2/4 Slight Risk for flash flooding. We’ve issued a Weather AWARE for the threat of heavy rain leading to a flash flooding potential. The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures to only around 80°.







This will lead to some wet weather for any high school football games that have not been moved to a new day.

Weekend Outlook: The cut-off low will stay over the Deep South all weekend. An area of dry air will move over Alabama on Saturday, and most of the rain will be west of the state. We will still have scattered showers and storms, but they will not be as widespread as Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. On Sunday, the upper-level low will start to be pulled north by a trough of low pressure. There will still be plenty of tropical moisture over Central Alabama, so we will have more scattered storms. However, the coverage of storms will be much lower. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s.





You need to plan for rain if you are headed to the Auburn game at 6:30 PM. Expect temperatures in the 70s to 80s. Alabama is in Austin, and it will be sunny with 11 AM kickoff temperatures in the 80s. By the end of the game, it will be in the mid 90s in the afternoon. UAB is at Liberty in Lynchburg, VA. It will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at the 5 PM CT. kickoff. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move through on Monday with a few more showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s. We will dry out starting on Tuesday, and it will stay dry for the rest of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine and a drop in the humidity through Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday but will climb into the upper 80s by Friday.