Showers and storms are ending as they move into south Alabama with the cold front. We are left with some clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

Today, the cold front will stall across South Alabama. This will allow for some drier air to move into central Alabama this afternoon, and we will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be breezy and cooler with highs in the middle 80s.

On Monday night, the front will remain across south Alabama. We will become cloudy with scattered showers returning around sunrise. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

The old front will retreat north as a warm front Tuesday. This will bring back plenty of showers and storms.

A few could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

The front will stall across central Alabama Wednesday through Friday. Upper-level waves will move across the front, and they will bring us even more heavy rain and storms each day. There is a risk for strong to possibly severe storms Wednesday.

SPC has placed much of central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for gusty winds and hail. Heavy rain could cause some flooding concerns. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

The front will start to weaken on Thursday and Friday. We will be partly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms each day. Some could be strong to possibly severe. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s on Thursday and around 90° on Friday.

Rain totals between today and Saturday will be around 4-6 inches. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding concerns throughout the week.

Weekend Outlook: The front will dissipate on Saturday, but we will still have to dodge scattered storms with the heating of the day. It will be partly cloudy with scattered storms. High temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s. Another system will move into Alabama on Sunday with more scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s before it rains.