Drier Conditions Tomorrow, Hot Summer Weather Continues Next Week | Central AL Forecast

We saw pop up showers & storms earlier this afternoon across the Birmingham metro & in a few other parts of Central AL. Nothing much for us to worry about — just your average summertime downpours for today.

For tonight, we’ll see these showers & storms fade away after sunset after day-time heating shuts off for the day. Expect to see a mostly clear sky across the region, plus warm & muggy conditions overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 70s all night long — morning lows in the upper 60s/low 70s.

For tomorrow, rain chances look lower compared to today — just 20% for all of us across the region. That means we can’t totally rule out a stray shower, but the vast majority of us will stay dry tomorrow. Temperatures will be hot in the afternoon — we’re looking at afternoon highs in the lower 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity. Light South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

In the tropics, we’re seeing activity begin to pick up quite a bit — we now have three separate areas of interest in the Atlantic worth watching. All of them have a low to medium chance of development (50% chance of lower). For now, all of them are very far out there in the Central Atlantic, and will not impact the mainland US for at least the next week. We’re definitely watching how forecast models progress, but for now, no further action is needed.

Meanwhile, back here at home next week, very little changes from our current summer pattern are expected. Our average high for mid-August is around 90 to 91° — we’ll be very close to that everyday for the next week. We’re also expecting rain chances to remain fairly good once we get past tomorrow — for Monday through Friday, the rain chance in Birmingham will be no less than 40%. Plan on needing your rain gear in the afternoon & evening!

