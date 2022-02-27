Tonight

Clouds will remain through around Midnight, then gradually clear through the pre-dawn hours Monday. Temperatures will begin to drop more quickly after midnight as the clouds depart. Temperatures make it into the low to mid 30s before sunrise.

Monday





After a chilly morning, persistent sunshine will warm us up pretty close to our average highs (low 60s) in the afternoon. With a clear sky and light north winds, expect temperatures to drop back towards the chilly side again Monday evening.

The Rest Of The Week





Sunny and dry weather stick around through the rest of the week, with our next rain chances not returning until Sunday at the very earliest. With all that dry weather, we warm up well above average through the week. Highs climb into the 70s by Wednesday, and some spots could make it into the 80s by the end of the week.

