Drier and less humid air returns to central Alabama the next few days

A trough of low pressure remains over the eastern U.S. and the cold front is now along the northern Gulf Coast. This puts Birmingham in the drier side of the front. We will have a mix of sun and clouds today with just a few showers possible. It will gradually become less humid too. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog. It will be cooler with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday through Thursday will become less humid thanks to the front staying along the coast. An area of high pressure will build south toward northern Alabama, and it will bring us some drier and less humid air. This will be very welcome foe early August! The dew points will be in the lower to mid 60s, and that will feel much better than the mid 70s we had last week. A few showers are possible each day especially east of I-65, but most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will only feel like the lower 90s.

The muggy air start to return on Friday as the old front dissipates. Gulf moisture moves back north into central Alabama thanks to a trough of low pressure over the Eastern U.S. We will be partly cloudy with just a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The hot and humid weather returns this weekend as southerly winds return across central Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sunday will be a little drier as high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Tracking The Tropics: There is a trough of low pressure located over the far eastern Atlantic, or a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is disorganized, but some slow development is possible during the next day or two as this system moves to the NNW. It will eventually move over cooler waters by Thursday and the chance for development will then be unlikely. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics will be quiet for the next 5 days.

