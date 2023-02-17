It is a cloudy, breezy, and rainy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s.

The rain ends and we will slowly clear out the clouds by this evening. It will be breezy and much colder with high temperatures only be in the mid 40s.

Tonight, will be MUCH COLDER with a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Bundle up!

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. on Saturday and Sunday. This will make Saturday mostly sunny and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. The high pressure will move more to the east on Saturday night, and a weak upper-level wave will move across the state. This will make it mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s. The wave will move east of Alabama on Sunday, and we will become mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Next Week Outlook: We will start the week off dry, but changes arrive mid-week along with spring-like temperatures. Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s. A series of upper-level waves will move across the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through Thursday, and a strong ridge of high pressure will sit over the Gulf of Mexico. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and highs in the mid 70s. Some strong storms are possibly west of Alabama on Wednesday, but it looks like they will stay away from us. We could see a few showers during the day. It will be warm, but not humid with highs around 80°. Expect a few more showers on Thursday with highs still around 80°. A cold front will move through on Friday with a shower or two. It will turn cooler with highs in the 60s.