We have been parked under a tropical airmass for most of the week, but did get a little relief today in the form of some sunshine. Fortunately, the drier air carries into the start of the weekend. Unfortunately, it will be short lived as our rain chances start going back up late Sunday into Monday.



Saturday and Sunday: Both days will feel like August. Hot and humid with a stray afternoon shower or storm. The better chance of rain Saturday will be south of I-20 and west of I-65. While Sunday may see a bit more coverage and mostly west of I-65.

Next Week: That tropical airmass returns for another round of rain and isolated storms. This time, not overstaying its welcome. Monday through Wednesday will hold the best chances for showers and storms. These will be widely scattered. By Thursday and Friday drier air moves in and that will help rain chances dwindle.