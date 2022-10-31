It is a mostly cloudy and cool morning with fog, drizzle and mist across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Central Alabama until 9 AM.

The drizzle and mist will continue through the morning and will end by this afternoon. The clouds will start to break up, so look for a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Trick or Treat Forecast: We will have a partly cloudy and cool evening for all the ghosts, ghouls and goblins running around your neighborhoods. At the start around 6 PM temps. will be in the 60s, and they will fall to the 50s by the time trick-or-treating ends.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and cool with patchy fog. The lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday will be a dry day with more sunshine as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will be milder with highs in the mid 70s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Southeast U.S. on Wednesday. This one will be lacking moisture, so we will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a sprinkle in the morning. Then we will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the mid 70s.

Another area of high pressure will build over the Deep South to the Northeast U.S. Thursday and Friday. We will be sunny and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: the ridge of high pressure will remain across the Eastern U.S. this weekend, and a cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. from the west. We will be mostly sunny across Central Alabama on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. The front will move closer to Alabama on Sunday. It will become partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the 50s each night.

Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 is in the Central Caribbean. It is expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa soon. It will move to the west, strengthen and become a hurricane by Wednesday. The system is expected to make landfall on Belize Thursday as a hurricane. This is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico or the U.S.