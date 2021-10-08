Draconid meteor shower most visible Friday evening



BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual Draconid meteor shower happens in early October each year. In 2021, it started on October 6 and will continue through October 10. The best time for viewing is Friday evening at dusk.

Luckily, the weather conditions are favorable tonight with a clear sky and dim moonlight from the waxing crescent moon, which creates less light interference.

This meteor shower occurs as Earth passes through dust from the periodic Comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. As this happens, dust enters our atmosphere and burns up as gravity pulls it towards earth. Generally the particles are only small enough to burn of brief amounts of time.

Only a few Draconiods visible per hour. If you happen to be sky gazing and see a quick flicker, then you’re lucky. If you decide to set out the lawn chairs to look at the sky for hours the only thing you may walk away with is a neck ache.