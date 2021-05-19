Double Red Flags on AL Beaches. Waters CLOSED to the Public due to high surf.

Alabama’s Gulf coast beaches have raised double red flags this morning, which means waters are CLOSED to the public. Strong winds of 15 to 25 mph are causing high surf & a high risk of rip currents developing along the coast this afternoon. The beaches themselves are open, but swimming is not allowed at this time.

We are flying double red flags 🚩 🚩 in Orange Beach today – Wed., May 19th. Double red means ALL GULF WATERS ARE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC due to life-threatening currents and/or surf. The beach remains open but the water is off limits. Morning View: Cotton Bayou Beach. @spann #alwx pic.twitter.com/xZjNQ0OjPg — City of Orange Beach (@cityorangebeach) May 19, 2021

Rip Currents are a narrow channel of ocean water flowing away from the coastline back out to sea. They form when wind speeds increase to anywhere above 10 mph–the stronger the wind speeds, the greater the risk of rip currents.

They can be especially dangerous to swimmers along the beaches, as attempting to swim against the current can quickly lead to exhaustion & drowning. On average, about 100 people per year in the United States are killed by rip currents.

WHAT TO DO IF CAUGHT IN A RIP CURRENT: