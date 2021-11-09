Delightful weather continues for a few more days before BIG changes arrive on Thursday

It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. You will want your sweater or jacket as you head out the door.

We will continue to have pleasant and warmer weather today as an area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. This will bring back southerly winds. Some high clouds will move us from an upper-level disturbance that will pass across the state. Expect a mostly sunny day with warmer high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday will still have some lovely and mild weather with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will remain in the mid 70s.

The weather changes on Thursday as our next cold front moves across Alabama. We will have plenty of rain and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. It will be mild with high temperatures in the lower 70s. The rain will continue Thursday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.





The rain will come to an end before sunrise on Friday. Then we will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A dry cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of cooler air. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. Saturday night will be clear and colder. Lows will be in the mid 30s, so frost is possible. You will need to protect your plants again. Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: There are not any tropical systems forecast to develop in the next 5 days.

