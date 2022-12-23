The Arctic Blast is here! Temperatures are continuing to fall down to the single digits this morning. The winds are around 25-35 mph, so the wind chill will be BELOW ZERO all morning. A Wind Chill Warning is in place until Noon. If you have to be outside please bundle up!

You will need to be Weather Aware Today through Saturday as the EXTREMELY COLD air sits across Central Alabama. This will be the coldest air to arrive in Alabama since January 2018, but it will be the coldest December temperatures since 1989. You will need to protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, pipes and plants. This is pipe bursting weather! Make sure you a dripping your faucet and have your cabinet doors open.

We will not warm up on Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky as temperatures struggle to get to 20°. The wind chill in the afternoon will be in the single digits to teens. Please stay indoors to stay warm. Make sure you are dripping your faucets and have the cabinet doors open.

Tonight, BITTER COLD temperatures with a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the single digits to lower teens. The Wind Chill will likely be 5° to -5°. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place. Please stay inside! Protect people, pets and pipes! Make sure you are dripping your faucets and have the cabinet doors open.

Extremely Cold Christmas Weekend: Saturday, Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny and still very cold with high temperatures only in the upper teens to lower 20s. The wind chill will stay in the teens for most of the afternoon. Make sure you are still dripping your faucets and have the cabinet doors open. If you are headed to any Christmas Church Services Saturday afternoon and evening bundle up as temps. will be in the 20s! Saturday night will be clear and extremely cold with lows in the teens, but the winds will be light with not much of a wind chill.

Christmas Day will be sunny and cold, but we could briefly get above freezing for a few hours with highs in the lower to mid 30s. We will likely have temperatures below freezing for over 84 hours between Friday morning and Monday morning if we do not get above 32° on Christmas Day.

This will rank as one of the coldest Christmas mornings of all time in Birmingham. The coldest low ever is 2° in 1983. The coldest high temperature is 18°.

Next Week Outlook: We will slowly warm up throughout all of next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with morning temps. in the teens, but we will have a high around 40°. Tuesday stays mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday will have plenty of sun with highs back in the 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Look for some rain to return on Friday with highs in the 60s. Strong storms are possible for New Year’s Eve and Day.