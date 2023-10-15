A reinforcing trough will move through on Sunday. This will bring us the chilly air along with breezy conditions. We will be mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Winds will be around 10-20+ mph. High temperatures will struggle to get into the lower 60s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the lower to upper 40s.

Next Week Outlook: The week will start out with more chilly air. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s, and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We slowly warm up on Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the lower 70s. A cold front will move into Alabama on Friday with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the in the lower 70s.