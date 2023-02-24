It is a cloudy morning with a few showers as the cold front moves south across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

The cold front will stall near Montgomery this afternoon. Expect plenty of clouds, scattered showers and cooler high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. However, the farther south you go toward the front highs will be in the 70s.

Tonight, we will stay cloudy with a few sprinkles. Lows will range from the lower 50s north to upper 50s south.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will slowly move back north into Central Alabama on Saturday. We will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High temperatures warm back up into the lower 70s.

The front will continue to move north into Tennessee on Sunday. We will be warmer with a few showers. High temperatures will be back in the mid 70s.

Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Monday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. At this time, we are not expecting any severe weather, but a strong storm is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will become sunny, breezy and cooler with highs around 70°. Wednesday will slowly see clouds return with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the 70s. There is some uncertainly with the timing and strength of our next weather system late next week. Right now, a warm front will move up from the south on Thursday and this will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s. A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. Model trends show enough instability for some strong storms, so we will have to watch these trends. High temperatures will be in the 70s.