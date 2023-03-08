The cold front will stay stalled across South Alabama today as a ridge of high pressure sits over the Gulf of Mexico. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers this afternoon and evneing. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

The front will slowly drift north as a warm front on Thursday as an area of low pressure develops over Mississippi. Also, an upper-level wave/disturbance moves across Alabama/Tennessee border. This will spread scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across the viewing area. The heaviest rain will be over North Alabama. High temperatures will be around 60°.

A trough of low pressure will send the area of low pressure and a stronger cold front across Alabama Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring us widespread rain and a few thunderstorms.

These storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. The severe threat is low, and there is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across Western Alabama through Friday morning.

The rain will end by midday Friday, and then we will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Friday night will become clear and turn MUCH colder with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Forecast: Drier air will briefly move in behind the cold front on Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with cool high temperatures in the mid 60s. A warm front will move up from the south on Sunday and this will set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms across Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Then a cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning with more rain overnight.