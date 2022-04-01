It is a clear and colder morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to upper 40s. You might want a jacket or sweater as you head out the door.

Today will be cool with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 60s.





Tonight, a weak upper-level wave/disturbance will move across Northern Alabama. This will make it partly cloudy across Central Alabama with a few sprinkles across Northern Alabama. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level wave/disturbance will move east across Alabama/Tennessee on Saturday. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. It will become warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will be a beautiful and pleasant day with a sunny sky as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will stay in the lower 70s.

Next Week Outlook: Next Week Outlook: Monday will be another quiet day as the area of high pressure moves northeast of Alabama. This will bring in southeasterly winds across the state, and that will warm us back up. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.





Wet weather returns on Tuesday as a warm front moves up from the Gulf of Mexico. There is some question as to how far north it will move in Alabama, and that will play a role on the forecast. Right now, we will see scattered showers and some thunderstorms. If the warm front moves north of Birmingham, we could see some stronger storms since it will be more unstable. Some heavy rain is possible throughout the day too. Rain totals could be around 1-2 inches. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. We be warm and more humid on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms ahead of a cold front. A few could be strong to possibly severe. High temperatures will be around 80°.

SPC has already highlighted Tuesday and Wednesday for the threat of strong to severe storms. However, there is some uncertainty as to how widespread severe weather would be across the South.

The cold front will move through on Thursday morning, and we will dry out by the afternoon. high temperatures will be in the lower 70s. It will turn cooler on Friday with high temperatures in the 60s.