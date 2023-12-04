Tonight, it will be mostly clear and colder with patchy frost. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.

An area of high pressure will build across the area on Tuesday. We will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A second dry cold front arrives on Wednesday, and this will bring us colder air. It will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and Friday. We will stay sunny with highs in the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday. Lows will be in the 30s each night.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be mild and more humid with highs in the 60s. Right now, the cold front will move east of Alabama on Sunday, but the forecast models are not in agreement with the timing. Therefore, Sunday will be cloudy with lingering showers. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the middle 50s.