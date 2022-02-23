The cold front will move through the Birmingham area and stall across south-central Alabama today. The rain and thunderstorms will end by midday, and we will dry out by the afternoon in the wake of the front. Any flash flooding will come to an end, but the stream, creeks and rivers will be running high. Expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be cool with lows in the 50s.

On Thursday will stay mostly dry thanks to the Gulf of Mexico ridge pushing the cold front back to the north. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with only a few showers possible. It will become much warmer and more humid with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s.

The cold front will finally get a push to the south thanks to a mid-level trough moving in from the west on Thursday night. This front will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong to possibly severe along the Mississippi/Alabama state line. The main threat would be gusty winds. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The rain will continue until midday Friday, and then we will dry out in the wake of the cold front. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60°.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a mostly cloudy, dry, and cool day. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move into Alabama on Saturday night. This will bring back scattered showers with lows in the 40s. Sunday will start out with plenty of rain from the upper-level wave/disturbance. The rain will end by the afternoon, and we will stay cloudy with cool with high temperatures in the 50s.