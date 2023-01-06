It is a clear, colder and frosty morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s. Give yourself extra time to clear the frost off your windshield and bundle up.

The ridge of high pressure remains over the Deep South today. We will have another beauty with plenty of sunshine, but it will be chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Average high for today is 54°, so we will not be too far from average.

Tonight, we will stay clear and cold with lows in the lower to mid 30s. Expect more frost and a light freeze north and east of Birmingham.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama and this will allow for a weak cold front to move into Alabama on Saturday. Expect plenty of sun until the afternoon when clouds increase ahead of the cold front. Highs will be in the lower to mid 60s ahead of the system. Scattered showers arrive on Saturday night with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will have scattered showers into the afternoon. Then it will be mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: Monday will start out dry in the wake of the weekend cold front. We will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Another weak cold front will move across the state on Tuesday with a slight chance for a few showers. Highs will be around 60°. We will dry out on Wednesday with a few clouds and highs in the lower 60s. Another cold front will move toward us on Thursday. Expect some rain to arrive late in the day with highs in the 60s. Rain and some thunderstorms are expected Thursday night into Friday as the cold front moves across Alabama. Models are not in agreement with how long the rain will last on Friday yet, so expect rain into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 50s.