Tonight, it will become clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s. Grab a jacket tomorrow morning!

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be sunny and cool to mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

More sunshine is expected on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s.

The area of high pressure will build east of Alabama on Thursday ahead of a cold front. We will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s. Showers will move into Alabama from the west on Thursday night. Lows will be in the middle 50s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. Expect more scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have beautiful weather this weekend in the wake of the cold front, but it will not get too chilly. An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and mild with high temperatures in the lower 70s. It will be cold at night with lows in the 40s. This will be great weather for football and tailgating!