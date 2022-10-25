BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A “connection issue” caused a short delay in the communication of a tornado watch covering much of central of northwest Alabama, officials with the National Weather Service have said.

In a response to tweets from members of the public questioning why weather radios were not communicating the tornado watch, the National Weather Service’s Birmingham office said a connection issue had caused the delay.

“There was a connection issue between our office and the Storm Prediction Center. The graphic went out, and the product was issued a couple of minutes later,” NWS Birmingham’s response said.

Warnings, which are issued by local officials and not the Storm Prediction Center, likely wouldn’t have been impacted by the connection problem.

The issue had been resolved within the hour.