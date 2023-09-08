Today, the cold front will move to South Alabama and stall along the coast. We will dry out with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with lower humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

This evening will have very comfortable weather for the high school football games. Kickoff temperatures will be in the upper 70s, and the temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by the end of the game.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear, cool, and comfortable again. Lows will be in the lower to middle 60s. Enjoy this pleasant weather!

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will stall along the coast this weekend, and less humid air will build across the Birmingham area. An area of low pressure will move over Georgia, South and North Carolina on Saturday. This will make us partly cloudy with just a few showers possible for eastern Alabama on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Sunday will continue to be partly cloudy, but we will be dry with low humidity. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. This will be perfect weather for football, tailgating, and anything outside!

Football Forecasts: The only local team in town this weekend is Alabama. The weather will be great for the 6 PM kickoff against Texas. It will be mostly sunny and less humid with temperatures in the lower 80s. Samford is at Western Carolina for a 1:30 PM kickoff and rain is expected throughout the game with temperatures starting out in the lower 80s. UAB is at Georgia Southern for a 5 PM kickoff with temperatures in the lower 80s and a low chance for rain during the game. JSU is at Coastal Carolina for a 6 PM kickoff and it will be raining with temperatures in the 70s. Lastly, Auburn is out west at California for a 9:30 PM CDT kickoff with a clear sky and cool temperatures in the 60s throughout the game.

Next Week’s Outlook: We start out the week with sunshine on Monday as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A trough will send a cold front toward Alabama on Tuesday. We will be partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs will be around 90°. The cold front will move through on Wednesday with spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday will be mainly sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics

Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen and is now a Category 5 storm with winds of 165 mph east of the Leeward Islands. It will continue to strengthen and winds could be up to 180 mph. Fortunately, the forecast track takes it north of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through next Tuesday morning where it will continue to be a dangerous storm.

Extended forecast models continue to show it turning north before the Bahamas as it moves along an area of high pressure in the Central Atlantic. On this track, it will move between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda next week. This will come very close to Bermuda as a major hurricane. Large swells and beach erosion are expected along the U.S. East Coast next week.

Tropical Storm Margot is near the Cabo Verde Islands. Forecast models want to strengthen this into a hurricane on Sunday night. It will track northwest and then turn north on Sunday across the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. This is not a threat to land.