It is a mostly clear and chilly evening across Central Alabama with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Bundle up if you are headed to the Homewood Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and cold with patchy frost as a cold front moves into Alabama. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s.

On Wednesday, the dry cold front arrives with morning clouds, a breeze, and colder air. Then it will become sunny with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be clear, frosty, and cold with low temperatures in the middle 20s to around 30°.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and Friday. We will stay sunny with highs in the 50s on Thursday and 60s on Friday. Lows will be in the 30s each night.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama late on Saturday. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, windy, and dry with highs around 70°. The front will move through late in the evening to overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.

Right now, the cold front will move east of Alabama by Sunday afternoon with the rain coming to an end. Then we will be partly to mostly cloudy with cooler high temperatures in the middle 50s. However, the models are not in agreement yet with when the rain will end, so look for changes to the forecast before the weekend.