It is a clear, cold and frosty morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s, so bundle up as you head out the door.

It will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over us. We will be chilly and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a coastal upper-level disturbance/wave. It will be cold with lows in the 30s.

Weekend Outlook: Colder air arrives this weekend as a upper-level disturbance/wave moves across the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few showers across South Alabama. It will be much colder with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny as the disturbance moves east of Alabama. It will stay cold with highs in the 40s.

Next Week Outlook: High pressure moves east of Alabama and a coastal system will develop Monday and Tuesday. We will have a partly cloudy sky on Monday with chilly highs in the 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers as the system moves along the coast. It stays chilly with highs in the 50s. Wednesday will have a dry cold front move across the Southeast U.S. with cold highs in the 40s. A second cold front will move across Alabama on Thursday with a few showers and possibly a few snow flurries late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Christmas Weekend Arctic Blast: This cold front will bring an Arctic Blast across the U.S. and all the way to the Deep South for Friday and Christmas Weekend. This will bring us temperatures that could stay below freezing for 48 to 72 hours!! Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow flurries, but it will be SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday night will be VERY COLD with lows in the teens. Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny and very cold with highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Saturday night will be clear and very cold with lows in the teens for Santa’s arrival. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and still very cold with highs still in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will want to make sure you make your winter preps to your home before this cold blast arrives. Stay tuned to see if these very cold temperatures come true!