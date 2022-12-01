It is a clear and cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a freeze. Bundle up as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will briefly move over the region today. We will have some high clouds moving over us, it will be mostly sunny with chilly high temperatures in the lower to mid 50s.

Tonight, will become mostly cloudy as clouds build back into the Southeast U.S. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Friday, and this will slowly bring back warmer and more humid air. Expect a mostly cloudy day with slightly warmer high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Weekend Forecast: A cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time across Central Alabama. It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The front will stall over south Alabama on Sunday, but by the evening it will start moving back north as a warm front. This will bring us more scattered showers later in the day. Expect cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The weather will be unsettled as we will have zonal (west to east) flow aloft. This will send some upper-level waves and a few fronts move across Alabama. The warm front will move north into Tennessee on Monday. We will have some more showers and warmer high temperatures in the mid 60s. Tuesday will stay warm and humid with another round of scattered showers. Highs will be in the 70s. Another cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday with another round of scattered showers. Thursday will briefly be dry with cooler highs in the lower 60s. Rain returns on Friday as yet another cold front moves over us with cool highs in the 50s.