Cold, wet and dreary for a few days. Then the sunshine returns for the weekend

It is a mostly cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. You may want a sweater or jacket as you head out the door.

A trough of low pressure will move east from the Plains States/ArkLaMiss area today. It will send an upper-level wave/disturbance across Alabama. This will make it cloudy with light rain/drizzle moving into central Alabama by this afternoon. It will be a raw day with chilly high temperatures in the mid 50s.





Tonight, will be cloudy with more light rain/drizzle/mist across central Alabama. We stay chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Stay warm!





The trough and weakening wave/disturbance will continue to move to the east on Thursday, and an area of low pressure will move across the northern Gulf of Mexico. These features will keep us cloudy, but we will not see much rain. Expect some lingering drizzle/mist from time to time. We will remain chilly with highs in the mid 50s.

The trough will move along the U.S. East Coast and the low will move over northern Florida on Friday. This will take any rain away from Alabama, and we will become partly cloudy. It will still be chilly with high temperatures around 60°. Friday evening will be mostly clear and chilly for the high school playoff football games with temperatures in the 50s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 40s. Some colder places could get into the upper 30s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build over us all weekend and will have plenty of sunshine each day. It will be cool/chilly with high temperatures in the lower 60s on Saturday, but we will be milder on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the lower 40s each night, so frost is now looking unlikely for most of central Alabama. However, a few of the colder spots could get down to the upper 30s Saturday night, so some patchy frost could be possible for the first time this season.





Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Wanda remains over the north-central Atlantic, and is maintaining its intensity with winds around 50 mph. The storm is expected to meander north and south across the north-central Atlantic for the rest of this week, and it is not expected to impact land.

