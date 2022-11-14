It is a mostly clear, cold and frosty morning across Central Alabama with a light freeze. Temperatures are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of Central Alabama until 9 AM. Bundle up as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will sit northeast of Alabama today. This will bring in east winds and that will help to make it not as cold. Expect high clouds to increase throughout the day ahead of our next weather-maker with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tonight, an area of low pressure will move east along the Gulf Coast. This will send widespread rain across Central Alabama. It will be chilly with lows in the 40s.

The rain will continue on Tuesday morning as the low moves east and a cold front moves across the state. Rain totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.75″. The higher amounts will be the farther south you go, or closest to the coastal low. We will dry out in the afternoon with plenty of clouds. It will be chilly with highs in the lower 50s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid 30s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southern U.S. on Wednesday. We will become mostly sunny, but it stays cold with highs in the lower 50s. We will stay dry Thursday with plenty of sunshine, but colder air will move into Alabama. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s. Expect more sunshine on Friday as the area of high pressure moves northeast of Alabama. We will be chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. The forecast models are not in agreement with if we will have any rain. GFS says no, but the Euro says yes. We will watch to see how this evolves this week. Right now, plan for a partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s. The long range forecast shows we will stay cold through next week. Keep your winter coats around!