It is a partly cloudy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are much colder in the 40s.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds today. It will also be breezy and colder with a few stray showers as the old cold front is stalled south of the CBS 42 viewing area. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Expect chilly low temperatures in the lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An upper-level low will move across the Southeast U.S., and there will be a coastal surface low on Saturday. These systems will bring us scattered showers and a breeze all day. It will be colder with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The low will move east on Saturday night and some areas across North and East Alabama could see the rain transition into snow flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected since the ground is pretty warm. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday will start out with some clouds and a few flurries mainly north and east of Birmingham. Then it will become a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the week with sunshine on Monday and warmer high temperatures in the 60s. Another front will move through late on Tuesday. This will bring us late-day scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s. The front will stall just south of Birmingham on Wednesday. Expect lingering clouds and a few showers or storms. Highs climb in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The old front will move north on Thursday morning bringing up more humid air.

Then another cold front will move across the state on Thursday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and possibly strong to severe thunderstorms. SPC has put all of Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. We will have to watch to see how this evolves early next week, so check back for updates. Then we will start to dry out on Friday with much colder highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.