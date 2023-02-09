Tonight, the clouds will return along with a few showers. It will be colder with lows in the mid 40s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and colder with a few stray showers as the front remains stalled south of the CBS 42 viewing area. High temperatures will be around 60°. Friday night will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An upper-level low will move across the Southeast U.S. on Saturday. This will bring us plenty of clouds along with scattered showers and a breeze all day. It will be colder with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The low will move east on Saturday night and some areas across North and NE Alabama could see the rain transition into a few snow flurries. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday will start out with some clouds and possibly a few flurries. Then it will become a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the week with sunshine on Monday and warmer high temperatures in the 60s. Another front will move through late on Tuesday. This will bring us late-day scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s. The rain ends on Wednesday morning with lingering clouds and highs in the upper 60s. Another front will move across the state on Thursday with scattered showers and possibly strong/severe thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s. We will dry out on Friday with much colder highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.