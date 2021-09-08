Cold front will bring us thunderstorms today and less humid air on Thursday

We start this Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky, a few showers and thunderstorms, and some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The old front has washed out over the area, and a new cold front is moving in from the northwest. Additionally, Invest 91L will be in the northern Gulf of Mexico and has a medium chance of developing into a weak tropical system today into Thursday. It will bring extra tropical moisture to the region. Combined, these systems will set off showers and thunderstorms now through the evening hours across central Alabama. Some downpours are possible. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s.







Tonight, the cold front will move through the Birmingham area, and we could still see a stray shower. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, becoming less humid and a little cooler. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will gradually become mostly sunny, less humid and a tad cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday night will feel like fall with a clear sky and low temperatures in the upper 50s. How nice is that?





Friday will be a sunny and warm day with low humidity as an area of high pressure sits west of Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure aloft will build over the Deep South this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, it will become warmer, but it stays less humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry remains a very large hurricane as it sits out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Winds are 115 mph making it a Category 3 hurricane. Larry is moving to the NNW and will then turn north today. On this track, it will just brush by Bermuda staying just east of the island. The hurricane is forecast to weaken as it moves north and then northeast over colder waters. It could impact Newfoundland this weekend.

Invest 91L is part of a trough of low pressure and upper-level disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico. It remains disorganized but has a window of opportunity to become better organized today into Thursday morning as it moves NE into the NE Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle. There is a chance it could develop into a tropical or subtropical depression or storm by Thursday morning before it moves inland. Fortunately, there is also a cold front moving down from the north, and this would keep the system along the coast into northern Florida. Regardless of development, Invest 91L will bring some heavy rain to parts of south Alabama to northern Florida. Once it crosses over Florida it will move into the Atlantic where it will then have a chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical system once again as it moves out to sea.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

