Cold front will bring us rain and falling temperatures today

It is a partly to mostly cloudy morning with some patchy fog and a few showers as a cold front moves toward Alabama. It is not as cold with temperatures in the 50s.

The cold front will move through today with scattered showers that will last into the early evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s around Noon, and then they will fall into the mid 50s during the afternoon once the cold front moves through.

Tonight, will be clear and cold with a breeze. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s, but with the breeze we should stay frost free.

Lunar Eclipse: This will be perfect, albeit cold, weather to view the Lunar Eclipse as it peaks around 3:02 AM. You will have to set your alarm for an early wake-up call to see this. It will end around 4:47 AM.

Friday will be sunny, breezy, and drier as an area of high pressure moves north of Alabama. We will be chilly with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay northeast of Alabama this weekend. This will bring us a few clouds on Saturday making it mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase on Sunday as another cold front, and an upper-level wave moves across Alabama late in the day. We will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers possible late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. The cold front will move through Alabama by Sunday night with scattered showers. The rain will continue into Monday morning and will end around sunrise. Then we turn MUCH cooler on Monday.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.