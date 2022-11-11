Scattered showers continue this morning from Tropical Depression Nicole as it moves across Georgia. Temperatures are in the 50s.

Nicole will weaken and move northeast today across the Appalachians. The rain will end at midday, and we will see some peaks of sun this afternoon across Central Alabama. It will be breezy and mild with highs in the 70s.

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy for the high school playoff football games. Temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tonight, the cold front will move across the state. We will be cloudy and breezy with a few showers. Lows will range from the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: BIG changes come to our temperatures this weekend. The cold front will be over South Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day with some clouds and a few showers. Then we will become mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER as temperatures fall from the mid 50s to lower 50s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s and a light freeze. Protect your plants!

Sunday will be sunny as an area of high pressure builds north of Alabama. We will be chilly with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday night will be clear, cold and frosty with a light freeze. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Protect your plants!

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week with a freeze on Monday morning. Then sunshine and more chilly highs in the 50s in the afternoon. An area of low pressure will track along the northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday. It will bring us some chilly rain with highs staying in the 50s. We will dry out Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the Southeast U.S. Thursday and Friday. Models are not in agreement with if we will see rain. Right now, plan for each day to be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. It will be chilly with highs in the 50s each day.