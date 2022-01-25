Cold front today will briefly bring us colder weather tomorrow with a warm up on Thursday

It is a cloudy and not as cold morning with a few sprinkles. Temperatures in the 40s.

An area of low pressure will move east along the coast, and a cold front will sweep across the state today. We will be mostly cloudy and cool with a slight chance for a sprinkle mainly south of I-20 through noon. Then we will gradually become partly cloudy this afternoon. It will be a cool day with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tonight, will become clear and turn much colder. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s. Bundle up!

It will be MUCH colder on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure sits over the state. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 40s. It will be clear and cold on Wednesday night with lows in the mid 20s.

We will see a little warm up on Thursday as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama and southerly winds return. It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





Another cold front will move through on Friday, but this will will be mostly dry with just a sprinkle is possible. It will turn colder again with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure will build across the southeast U.S. this weekend. It will bring in MUCH colder air once again. Saturday will start out in the upper teens to lower 20s. BRRR! We will only get to the upper 30s to lower 40s in the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with southerly winds returning across Alabama. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 50s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett