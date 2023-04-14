Tonight, will be partly cloudy and cool with patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The lows will be gone by Saturday as an area of high pressure briefly builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. Right now, there will be a line of strong storms along the coast, so that will prevent us from getting a lot of storms across Central Alabama during the day. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s.

It will be a busy sporting event weekend in Birmingham Saturday evening. We will be mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for a shower with temperatures in the 70s at the Birmingham Stallions first game Saturday evening at 6:30 PM, the Barons game at 6:30 PM, and the Bulls playoff game in Pelham at 7:00 PM.

A cold front will move across Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. Ahead of it, there will be a line of showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Lows will be in the 60s.

The rain will end by Sunday afternoon and we will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be a little cooler as they only get into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Next Week Outlook: We start the new work week with an area of high pressure building across the Southeast U.S. It will be sunny and mild on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Southeast winds return Tuesday through Thursday. Each day will have plenty of sun and it will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A weak system will move through on Friday, and this could bring us a shower. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the 80s.