You might notice the extra haze in the sky this evening. This is smoke from the Canadian wildfires. It will stay aloft around 10,000 to 15,000 feet, but it will make the sky look milky. We could have a very pretty sunset this evening and a sunrise Thursday morning. The air quality will be moderate today, and not as bad as in the Northeast U.S. where the smoke is MUCH thicker.

Tonight, it will become partly cloudy as a cold front moves into North Alabama. A few showers are possible toward daybreak. We will stay muggy with lows in the 60s.

A weak cold front will move in from the north on Thursday. This will set off scattered showers and storms throughout the afternoon. A few could be strong mainly south of I-20 with gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

It will dry out Thursday night with less humid air and cooler low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The front will get to the coast and stall on Friday. This will bring in dry air across Central Alabama and that will make it less humid. We will be mostly sunny with warm high temperatures in the middle 80s. It will be cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 50s. Now that sounds amazing!

Weekend Outlook: The dry air will stay over us on Saturday as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The old cold front will drift north on Sunday as a warm front, and this will make it more humid. We will also have scattered showers and storms back across the viewing area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Rain and storms will continue Sunday night into Monday ahead of a cold front. Lows will be in the upper 60s.