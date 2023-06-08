Tonight, the front will move to the coast. It will dry out with less humid air, a partly cloudy sky, and cooler low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The front will stall along the coast on Friday. This will bring in dry air across Central Alabama and that will make it less humid. We will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Friday night will be cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Now that sounds amazing!

Weekend Outlook: The dry air will stay over us on Saturday as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the lower 90s. The old cold front will move north on Sunday as a warm front, and this will make it more humid. We will have scattered showers and storms across the viewing area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Rain and storms will continue Sunday night into Monday ahead of a cold front. Some heavy rain is possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Next Week’s Outlook: The cold front will move through Alabama on Monday with more scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. We will briefly dry out Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday as the cold front retreats north as a warm front across Central Alabama. Highs will be around 90°. The front lingers over us Thursday and Friday, so expect more showers and storms. Highs stay in the 90s.