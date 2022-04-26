It is a mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers as a cold front moves across Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will start the day with scattered showers and a few storms as the cold front moves across Alabama. The cold front will move east of Alabama by midday, and the rain will come to an end. Then we will become mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, will become clear and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s. You will need the heat on and jackets again!

An area of high pressure will build north of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. Each day will be sunny with a slow warm up. Wednesday will be in the mid 70s and Thursday will warm back up to around 80°.

The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Friday. This will bring back the southerly winds and warmer temperatures. We will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s.





Weekend Outlook: It looks like half of the weekend will be dry. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. A few showers will return on Saturday night as a cold front sits just north of Alabama. Most of the rain will be in Tennessee, but a few showers will move south toward Birmingham during the day and evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.