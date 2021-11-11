Cold front brings central Alabama rain and thunderstorms today. Then it turns much colder this weekend

It is not as cold this morning with plenty of clouds. Temperatures are in the 50s across much of central Alabama. There are some areas of patchy fog near rivers, so watch out for low visibility in those areas. A few showers could start to pop-up during the morning commute.

Our next cold front moves across Alabama today. We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as the cold front moves through Birmingham around midday. Severe weather is not expected. It will be mild ahead of the cold front with high temperatures in the lower 70s around midday, and then they will fall into the 60s during the afternoon. The rain will move into Georgia this evening and we will become mostly clear to partly cloudy across central Alabama.







Unfortunately, there will be rain for the Veterans Day parade and other ceremonies across the Birmingham area today. Make sure you have your rain gear if you are attending them.

Tonight, will become clear with colder lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will become sunny, breezy, and cooler as an area of high pressure briefly moves across south Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s – not far from where they should be for mid-November. Friday evening will be clear, breezy, and chilly for the high school football playoff games. Temperatures will be in the 50s, so have your warm gear on. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s.





Weekend Outlook: A dry cold front will move through on Saturday. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of cooler air. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures only in the lower 50s. Saturday night will be clear and colder. Lows will be in the lower 30s, and a light freezer is expected. You will need to protect your plants. Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as high pressure briefly moves over Alabama again, but it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure, Invest 96L, is located 900+ miles ENE of Bermuda in the central Atlantic. It is interacting with a cold front and batting some wind shear. Rain and thunderstorms extend from the center along the cold front. This system is moving NE and could become a short-lived subtropical storm, Adria, before it reaches cooler waters this evening. This could become the first named system that uses the alternate name list. We no longer use the Greek Alphabet for naming storms once the main list is exhausted. By this weekend, it will become absorbed by a larger non-tropical low as it moves over colder water. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

